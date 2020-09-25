-
Early in-person voting starts Tuesday in Ohio, and boards of elections will begin mailing absentee ballots for the general election. It marks the end of months of voter registration drives, including those held by advocates for the homeless. But there’s still much work to be done to address barriers preventing Northeast Ohio’s homeless community from casting their ballots.
Local homeless shelters are preparing for winter as temperatures drop across Northeast Ohio. While many Cleveland shelters already operate at capacity, staffers say there are still people without shelter in the harsh weather. The first winter storm of the season already blew through Cleveland, bringing a temperature drop of more than 10 degrees and mixed precipitation.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 4:Cuyahoga jail guards fired for excessive force;Airbnb bans Cleveland man after out-of-control New…
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to not hear an argument from an Ohio group that claims the state’s top elections official is wrongfully tossing out…
The head of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless is stepping down after 22 years with the organization. He says it faces a challenging future in…