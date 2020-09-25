-
The 2020 census count begins in Ohio in April and grassroots organizations are teaming up to ensure this one will be as accurate as possible.Five Ohio…
-
A new social platform aims to help nonprofits connect with volunteers.GiveGauge was developed by nonprofit CEO Joe Mazur, who heads the Cuyahoga Valley…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 18:Rep. Emilia Sykes poised to become Ohio House minority leader;Shutdown affects 7,000 Ohio…
-
The head of a nonprofit organization in Cleveland says there are a lot of residents who are not getting dental care because they don’t have…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 13:Investigators identify probable cause of East Cleveland house explosion;Google challenges…