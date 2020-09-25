-
Lake Erie’s harmful algae bloom season is over for the year, and it wasn’t as bad as scientists expected. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ranks this year’s algae bloom as relatively mild, a 3.6 on the agency’s bloom severity scale. That’s compared to an eight last year. The forecast in July predicted the bloom would be significant – a six.
