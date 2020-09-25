Nino Vitale

-
A Democratic state lawmaker is angry that an Ohio House colleague is claiming a bill she’s proposed would do things it wouldn’t do.
-
The Ohio House has dramatically changed the comprehensive energy bill that would bailout the state’s nuclear power plants and repeal alternative energy…
-
The sponsor of a controversial bill that aims to protect clergy who oppose same-sex marriage from lawsuits says it’s being blocked from coming to the…
-
A bill that’s meant to add safeguards for religious leaders has some lawmakers worried about the unintended consequences it could have on marriage…