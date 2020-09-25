-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 22:California to send statue to Canton;Signet jewelers urges buyouts in Akron;DeWine's gas tax proposal…
-
Some backers of Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are turning their eyes to Ohio’s gubernatorial race in 2018. As Ohio…
-
Last week’s Democratic National Convention brought new questions about unity for that party and nationwide attention for an outspoken former state senator…
-
Some backers of Bernie Sanders say they’re disappointed that he’s not on the Democratic Party ticket.But some are finding another potential candidate in a…
-
Former Ohio Democratic Sen. Nina Turner is part of a group that’s calling for the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s replacement to be a champion for women’s…
-
A lot of Ohio Republicans have been in New Hampshire this week to campaign for Gov. John Kasich. But Ohio Democrats are also speaking out for their…