-
The NFL draft will go forward Thursday in a virtual format because of COVID-19 concerns. The Browns have the 10th pick. WKSU sports commentator Terry…
-
The NFL draft is going forward next week, with a little less fanfare amid the pandemic. The event will be held virtually, without hugs and handshakes. And…
-
Northeast Ohio will be the center of the pro sports world over the next several years. This July, Progressive Field hosts the Major League Baseball…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 23:U.S. Census shows Ohio population decline;Cleveland lands 2021 NFL Draft;Republicans propose changes…
-
Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft, the annual selection of the top players in college football, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell annouced Wednesday. Goodell also named Kansas City as the host for the 2023 draft. No announcement was made regarding 2022. Cleveland's draft will follow Las Vegas, which will host the 2020 draft before the Raiders move from Oakland and begin playing in Nevada for the 2020 season.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 9:Cuyahoga County jail guards indicted;Early voting begins for May primary;Electric scooters could…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 17:Ohio absentee ballot requests soar;Testa gives $15M gift to Akron Children's;WOW Air ends…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 24:Federal agents raid home of former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger;ACLU sues to advance deadline for…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 26:President Trump to visit Richfield Thursday to tout infrastructure plan;Cleveland Police Department…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 16:Three former Pilot Flying J executives charged in billing fraud scheme;LyondelBasell Industries inks…