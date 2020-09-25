-
The pro football Hall of Fame Village in Canton just started construction on the second phase of a years’ long, nearly billion dollar project. WKSU’s Mark Arehart speaks with CEO Mike Crawford about the big bet to turn the Hall of Fame Village into the ‘Disneyland of football.’
The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in nearly 20 years. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the team to a 3-1 record, built around a strong running-game and some spectacular catches.
The Cleveland Browns will try to re-group on their home field Thursday, as they host the Bengals less than a week after an embarrassing season-opening…
The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic.…
The NFL season starts September 10 when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.But because of the pandemic, there…
This season, the Browns have joined an elite group of five NFL teams. These teams are among a few in the league that now have women in key positions on…
The Cleveland Indians will likely have a new nickname in 2021. The team late last week issued a statement that it will discuss the best path forward in…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 26:Ohio youth see virus surgeNFL cancels Canton’s Hall of Fame gameInitial jobless claims rise slightly…
Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died this week at age 90. He’s best known for his 347 career wins, most of those as coach of the Miami…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 5: University of Akron to cut 6 colleges;Revere Local to end school year early;Health department releases…