Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 11: Ohio uninsured population rises;ODH to launch $4M vaping awareness campaign;UA to hire new…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 26:Nonprofit raises $2M for Dayton shooting victims;CLE celebrates One World Day;Pipeline replacement…
The NEXUS pipeline is beginning to carry natural gas through parts of Summit County. With that in mind the county is working to be better prepared for…
Morning Headlines: No Injuries in Akron Chemical Plant Explosion; NEXUS Installing Pipeline in GreenHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 19:No injuries in Akron chemical plant explosion;NEXUS is ready to install pipeline through Green;City…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 20:Fresh Mark facilities raided in Stark, Columbiana counties;Akron commission approves $12M housing…
The city of Green is hoping to reopen a section of S. Arlington Road by Friday after construction of the Nexus Pipeline caused part of it to collapse.City…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 14:University of Akron faces cuts in light of a $16 million budget deficit;City of Green invalidates…
The caretakers of a sensitive wetland in Summit County are responding to the deal reached this week between the city of Green and a gas pipeline…
Green City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to settle with the builders of the NEXUS natural gas pipeline. Council was split over pulling the plug on the…
The City of Green had hoped to get the NEXUS natural gas pipeline routed elsewhere. However it is dropping its legal challenges to the project as part of…