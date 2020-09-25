-
Ohio is closing in on 170,000 total coronavirus cases and 5,000 deaths; Youngstown State University faculty members are set to strike this morning; some K-12 schools in the region are seeing an uptick of COVID-19 cases, and more stories.
-
City Council expanded Health Commissioner Joan Seidel's ability to close down large gatherings, as Portage County coronavirus cases surge
-
Signature Matching and Staying Safe While Voting In-Person? OH Really? Answers Your Election Protection Questions'OH Really?' Answers Your Election Questions
-
Signature Matching and Staying Safe While Voting In-Person? OH Really? Answers Your Election Protection Questions'OH Really?' Answers Your Election Questions
-
The farmer's market takes place over the next two Saturdays at Lock 3
-
The former VP is ahead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, but trails the president in Ohio by 2 points
-
The coronavirus pandemic and a summer of demonstrations nationwide have exposed deep racial injustices and made clear the need for urgent social reform, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in his state of the city address Thursday night. In the 33-minute speech, the four-term mayor rejected the notion of gradual change, warning that unrest will grow more tempestuous unless the city eliminates inequities and racism in the criminal justice system, education and healthcare.
-
Ohio law says you cannot enter a polling place wearing any article of clothing that advocates for or against a candidate. But anyone who insists on...
-
Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and...
-
Socially distanced parking continues in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.