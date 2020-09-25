-
Facebook says a new data center in New Albany is now serving traffic. The company broke ground on the data center in August 2017. It is part of the…
-
Google broke ground on a new $600 million data center in central Ohio.The new facility in New Albany was spurred, in part, by different local and state…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Nov. 1:UAW to vote on deal with Ford;Google to break ground on central Ohio center;U.S. House votes to…
-
A social media giant is developing a huge data center in Central Ohio.Online social media company Facebook is expected to announce plans next week to…