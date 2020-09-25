neuroscience

-
It seems our brains are never truly quiet. We dream when we are asleep, and in sensory deprivation experiments, participants start hallucinating within 15…
-
One of the most enduring questions in science is how did we become human. Fossil bones of our ancestors tell part of the story. But researchers at Kent…
-
The Kent State University Board of Trustees has approved the formation of a Brain Health Research Institute to create synergies among the schools’…
-
Organizational theorist Richard Boyatzis was recently named one of the world’s most influential thinkers in human resources management.But Boytzis does…