Neuro-Communication Services

Morning Headlines: Ohio Redistricting Commission adopts third set of state legislative maps; State's high court hears lawsuit over company's COVID lossesOhio’s political map-making panel has voted to approve legislative maps while being ordered to appear at a Supreme Court hearing; the Ohio Supreme Court is considering whether a Northeast Ohio company that suffered financial losses as a result of a COVID-driven business shutdown can be compensated for those losses by its insurance company; Ohio's health leader warns against complacency as COVID situation improves ; and more stories.