-
While we're spending so much more time at home social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, it can be easy to get burnt out watching the same…
-
The holidays are full of food, fellowship, and for many, watching holiday favorites on TV. But what makes something a Christmas movie? On this week’s…
-
Viewers who watch a recently released Netflix series will see the work of a local woman.Kerry Jo Bauer helped create costumes for “The Dark Crystal: Age…
-
The new Netflix documentary "Zion" tells the story of a Northeast Ohio wrestler who was born without legs. Filmed while Zion Clark was still a student at…
-
A Netflix series exploring hostage situations premiered this weekend with an episode telling the story of the deadly prison riot at the Southern Ohio…