-
The conversation around defunding police has included debate on whether law enforcement should be responding to calls involving a person’s mental…
-
Back in school we memorized the parts of a cell: the cell wall, nucleus, Golgi bodies, lots of stuff.But a virus is different. It's on the border of a…
-
Northeast Ohio Medical University’s new president is no stranger to innovation.Dr. John Langell is not only a surgeon, he’s an inventor with more than a…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 1:Heat closes Ohio schools;Ryan says he's staying in presidential race;Cuyahoga Co. explores reducing…
-
September 30th is Dr. Jay Gershen’s last day as president of the Northeast Ohio Medical University.During his decade at the helm of NEOMED, Gershen has…
-
The Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) has introduced its next president.NEOMED announced Wednesday that Dr. John Langell will replace outgoing…
-
Construction is underway at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) and Bio-Med Science Academy on a new four-story building at the Rootstown…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 8:Canton repeals panhandling ordinance;CVS buys Medina-based pharmacy; Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 5:Cleveland Rep. Sweeney resigns;Willoughby Hills mayor, council at odds;Congress gives OK for opioid…
-
Kent State University is helping the Northeast Ohio Medical University bring online programs to its graduate students.The two universities have signed an…