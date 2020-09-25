NEO opioid crisis

-
Cuyahoga County is facing a $33.5 million deficit in its Health and Human Services budget before its levy is up for renewal next year. The county is running out of money due in large part to the high numbers of children entering foster care as part of the ripple effect of the opioid crisis. The cost of foster care in Cuyahoga County is close to $5 million per month and growing, according to county officials at a Monday briefing.
Backers of State Issue 1 say the proposed constitutional amendment will move Ohio in the right direction in fighting the opioid crisis. But opponents say…
The Women’s Recovery Center in Cleveland is expanding its services as more and more patients from Cuyahoga, Lorain and Medina Counties struggle with…
Akron Children’s Hospital is starting a new addiction treatment program, which will centralize many of its services that assist young people with…
The U.S. Surgeon General has issued an advisory, encouraging more Americans to carry the overdose reversing drug naloxone. It comes in the form of an…
Cleveland’s biomedical leaders are looking at how the private sector can help fight the opioid epidemic.Local business development group BioEnterprise is…
Summit County has climbed four spots in an annual health assessment of Ohio counties. The assessment is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson…
State stats show overdoses from opioids – including heroin and fentanyl – are killing at least nine people a day. And that figure is likely to rise by the…
Drug addiction counselers are speaking out against a bill that would send an ex-convict to jail if they fail a drug test. They say this proposal uses the…