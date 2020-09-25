Neil Clark

-
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has been arrested in connection to a $61 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy case. He...
-
The state Department of Education can start collecting $60 million from Ohio’s largest online charter school. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court…
-
Ohio's largest online charter school is making drastic job cuts to help pay the $60 million it owes the state. Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow spokesman…
-
The state school board votes on Monday on whether to require the state’s largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, to pay back…
-
The heated dispute between the state and its largest online charter school reached a boiling point this week with a judge’s order for ECOT to turn over…
-
The state’s education department won a major battle over the attendance fight with ECOT, Ohio’s largest online charter school. A judge says ECOT must hand…
-
The state’s education department is asking a court to force its largest online school to hand over log-in information.But the e-school known as ECOT says…