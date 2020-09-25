-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 16:Trump administration launches campus initiative at UA;Parma GM workers strike;CDC: Thousands of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 22:Amazon to bring 1,500 jobs to Akron;400 people evacuated in Wooster amid flash floods;Southbound…
-
Ohio’s U.S. senators, Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R), say they plan to introduce legislation renaming NASA’s Plum Brook Station test facility in honor of astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the moon. Brown and Portman made their announcement on the eve of the 50 th anniversary of Ohioan Armstrong’s historic "one small step." Armstrong and fellow Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin landed on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 15:Sen. Brown says he was denied access at border facilities;Study: Akron-Canton Airport has $1B economic…
-
To most of the world, the late Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969, nearly 50 years ago.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 22:Report: Thousands of rape kits lack reinvestigation;Brown, Renacci spar again in 2nd Ohio U.S.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 24:Federal agents raid home of former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger;ACLU sues to advance deadline for…
-
NewsHere are your headlines for Tuesday, September 12th:Mayoral primary underway in Cleveland;Columbus Day keeps its name in Akron;Rare craft flown by Neil…