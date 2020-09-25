Ohio’s U.S. senators, Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R), say they plan to introduce legislation renaming NASA’s Plum Brook Station test facility in honor of astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the moon. Brown and Portman made their announcement on the eve of the 50 th anniversary of Ohioan Armstrong’s historic "one small step." Armstrong and fellow Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin landed on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.