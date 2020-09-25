-
State health officials this week applied for federal funding to support needle exchange programs in Ohio.That would provide a lifeline for the Canton…
Canton is holding its first needle exchange later this month. WKSU’s Phil de Oliveira reports the program lets people who use injected drugs swap their…
The Canton Board of Health today approved a needle exchange program to try to control the fallout from the heroin crisis. Canton’s program is expected to…
Canton health officials are taking steps to create a needle exchange program to stop the spread of diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C.City officials…