Navigating the Path to Mental Health

In recent years, many Northeast Ohio schools have seen an increase in the number of mental health issues affecting students. Part of the reason is a lack…
An estimated one-point-nine million U.S. veterans are now receiving mental health services. But studies commissioned by Congress and the Department of…
In the world of mental health, emergency hospitalization can be a loaded topic. For some people, the image of a psychiatric hospital brings to mind movies…
On June 27, 2018, WKSU presented a Mental Health Fair and Forum at the Akron-Summit County Public Library. Here is more information on the Forum Panel,…
Northeast Ohio police are increasingly turning to new methods when responding to people experiencing a mental-health crisis as police departments are…
One of the barriers to finding the right mental health care in Ohio can be the cost. However, there are providers who offer services at little or no cost…
Nearly 60 years ago, mental-health treatment began its move from massive warehouses like the old Massillon State Hospital to community-based care. But the…
Editor's note: Mike Quirk was originally misidentified in this story.Mental-health care can be hard to access in much of Ohio, especially away from the…
One out of five Americans, this year, will experience a mental health disorder.Yet, for all its prevalence, many people dealing with mental health crises…
“For 29 years, I thought about mental health as someone else’s problem.”On March 6th, The Players’ Tribune published an article written by Cleveland Cavs…