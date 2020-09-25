-
A landowner in the city of Green told the Akron Beacon Journal that construction of the Nexus natural gas pipeline polluted a pond and wetlands on his…
Local challenges to natural gas pipeline projects like Rover and NEXUS have largely been unsuccessful in the courts and with regulators. But they may…
Green City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to settle with the builders of the NEXUS natural gas pipeline. Council was split over pulling the plug on the…
The City of Green had hoped to get the NEXUS natural gas pipeline routed elsewhere. However it is dropping its legal challenges to the project as part of…