-
States in the Ohio River basin will be able to choose whether or not to follow pollution control standards set by the Ohio River Water Sanitation...
-
The Trump Administration is touting a new report that shows a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide. But Ohio environmental advocates say the…
-
The National Wildlife Federation has certified Medina County as a “Community Wildlife Habitat.”Wildlife Federation regional manager Manja Holland says the…
-
A new study from an environmental group says summer fun, as we know it, is changing. Traditional summer activities, like going to the beach or even…
-
President Trump’s 2019 budget outline proposes drastic cuts to Great Lakes funding again. But the region's political forces are vowing to fight back.The…
-
The federal tax overhaul Congress passed earlier this month includes a provision that has many environmental advocates concerned.The tax bill included a…
-
Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of violating the Clean Water Act.The lawsuit involves a…