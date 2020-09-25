National Register of Historic Places

-
Community pride got a boost along Kenmore Boulevard this week with the Akron business district’s placement on the National Register of Historic…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 10:Kenmore Boulevard gets historic designation;Hiram College to cut tuition;Cleveland City Council…
-
Kenmore leaders hope the state’s recent approval to designate the heart of Kenmore Boulevard a National Historic District will be the key to attracting…
-
The new owner of the historic East Liberty Schoolhouse in Green says he plans to rehab the building as soon as the weather improves – but he’s not sure…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 27:Ohio House delays vote on "Stand Your Ground" bill;Massillon placed on National Register of…
-
A historic Stark County house that was once on the Underground Railroad is up for sale. The property was built in the mid-1800’s and is listed on the…
-
Kent State University today dedicated the site of the May 4, 1970, shootings of 13 students -- killing four -- by Ohio National Guard soldiers as a…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 12:Affinity Medical Center closes;FAA investigates second mechanical failure on Spirit Airlines plane;CSU…