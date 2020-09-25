-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 26: Proposed law would automate voter registration;20 accused in Cleveland drug ring;Hopkins denies…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 10: Tent city receives final shut down notice;Lawmakers OK bill creating database of violent…
-
As America confronts the opioid crisis, environmental scientists are warning about a related problem. Chemicals from pain-killers and other drugs often…
-
For detailed coverage of election results, click here.Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 8th:Cleveland keeps Jackson, while…
-
As the opioid crisis rages on, public health officials have been urging people to get rid of prescription painkillers that are no longer needed. …
-
The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday. Great Lakes Today's Angelica Morrison explains how disposing of prescription drugs…
-
Local police departments and hospitals will take part in the collection of prescription drugs this Saturday.The event is a part of National Prescription…