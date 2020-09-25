National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

-
Mild temperatures so far this winter could have a lasting impact on Lake Erie’s shoreline. Late ice formation on the lake can cause even more erosion, according to scientists. Despite a cold November, temperatures this winter have remained mostly mild. Lake Erie’s water temperatures are hovering in the mid-thirties — not cold enough to freeze.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 2:Johnson & Johnson settles with Summit, Cuyahoga;DeWine pushes for vaping ban;Drug stores trying to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 11:Coroners warn public of overdose spike;Scientists predict harm algal bloom in Lake Erie;Resolution…
-
Nearly $600,000 in federal grant money is on its way to improve the early warning system for algal blooms in Lake Erie. The funding will be used to…
-
Summit Metro Parks will use money from a recent grant to improve water quality for a section of the Cuyahoga River in its newly acquired Valley View…
-
Each year, scientists forecast just how bad the algae bloom will be on Lake Erie. And this summer, the green scum is already forming.Scientists predict a…
-
Last week, 15 percent of the Great Lakes was covered in ice. That’s the highest level of ice cover recorded so far this winter and far less than the…