-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:Ohio National Guard deployed to D.C.;Cleveland police kneel, pray with protesters;University…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine dedicated most of his press conference about the coronavirus Tuesday to discussing racism in the state. "The essential function of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 20:DeWine lifts stay-at-home order;DeWine calls on National Guard to help nursing homes;Annie Glenn…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 4:Kent State holds virtual May 4 50th events;Medical workers support Acton at the Statehouse;Cleveland…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will sign an order Monday suspending in-person classes for K-12 schools until…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 25:DeWine responds to Trump's comments about the economy;Ohio health centers get $3M;Hospital…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 26:Nonprofit raises $2M for Dayton shooting victims;CLE celebrates One World Day;Pipeline replacement…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 6:Akron to cast primary votes;Yost pulls video from campaign email;A recap of Kent State's May 4…
-
Kent State University today dedicated the site of the May 4, 1970, shootings of 13 students -- killing four -- by Ohio National Guard soldiers as a…
-
President Trump is saying he’ll order National Guard troops be sent to the border with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S.…