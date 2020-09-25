-
Akron-Canton Airport is the first airport in the country to install kits containing Narcan, a device that delivers the opioid overdose reversal drug…
-
The Geauga County Board of Health will start distributing naloxone to the community starting this fall. County health officials will distribute 250 kits of the opioid overdose reversal medication known as Narcan thanks to a $75,000 state grant. Anyone can obtain a life-saving kit for free, said Geauga’s Director of Nursing, Christine Wyers.
-
Ohio coroners are raising new warnings following a spike in drug overdose deaths.
-
Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga Judge Accused of Murder; Tim Ryan to Launch GM Lordstown CampaignHere are your morning headlines for Monday, November 19:Former Cuyahoga judge accused of murdering estranged wife;Tim Ryan to announce new GM Lordstown…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 5:Cleveland Rep. Sweeney resigns;Willoughby Hills mayor, council at odds;Congress gives OK for opioid…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 6:Smucker Co. completes $375M sale;Akron's West Point Market to shut down;Purdue Pharma to make…
-
State authorities continue to investigate an apparent mass accidental drug overdose involving guards, nurses and inmates at a Chillicothe prison.Ohio…
-
Morning Headlines: KSU Plans for 50th Anniversary of May 4; Three Shot in East Cleveland AltercationHere are your morning headlines for Monday, June 18:Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4;Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 2:Massillon to spend more than $620,000 to run Affinity for three months;Kasich to announce new…
-
The U.S. Surgeon General has issued an advisory, encouraging more Americans to carry the overdose reversing drug naloxone. It comes in the form of an…