NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

A new bill that would ban abortion in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans. A similar bill calling for a total ban was introduced last year…
The Ohio Department of Health has granted a license to Dayton’s only abortion clinic, allowing it to perform surgical abortions. The Dayton clinic has not…
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from the last abortion clinic open in the Dayton area that would allow it to remain in operation.…
A bill in the Ohio Senate requires doctors give women who receive medication abortions information on a controversial reversal procedure. Opponents of the…
There were slightly fewer abortions performed in the Buckeye state in 2018 than the year before. Supporters and opponents of legal abortion disagree on...
The Senate made some big changes to the House budget, including adding $5 million to a program that funds centers that counsel pregnant women against…
An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill Tuesday that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Opponents of that…
The Ohio House had the votes to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a controversial ban on abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Senate…
Abortion is a big deal for Ohio lawmakers as they proceed through the Lame Duck session of this legislature. There are two bills that could end up on…
A controversial bill that would ban abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has been put on hold. The so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” which Gov.…