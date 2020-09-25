-
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is calling for more federal aid to help the nation's smaller cities weather the coronavirus crisis. Whaley is among a group of...
The Dayton Police Department detective shot Monday evening while serving a DEA Task Force search warrant has died. Detective Jorge Del Rio and other...
The group, Ohioans for Gun Safety, is moving full steam ahead on its drive to put a ballot issue on gun sale background checks before Ohio voters. It…
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the details of his 17-point plan – the STRONG Ohio plan – to address gun violence in the wake of the Aug. 4...
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joined a group of Congressional Democrats in Washington Monday to lobby for tighter gun regulations. The group that included...
Members of a bipartisan group of mayors from around the state of Ohio are actively lobbying state lawmakers to consider a package of changes to gun laws…
Dave Chappelle has announced a free benefit show in response to the recent Oregon District mass shooting that left nine people dead and more than 30...
The last thing that Nan Whaley, the Democratic mayor of Dayton, wants to hear in the wake of the tragedy that rocked her city on the early morning of...
Morning Headlines: Warren Newspaper Purchases Vindicator Name, Brown Calls for Gun Background ChecksHere are your morning headlines for Monday, August 19:Warren newspaper purchases Vindicator name;Brown calls for gun background checks;Storms knock out…
Nick Cumer, an intern at Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, had just accepted a full-time job with the nonprofit. He and his colleagues went for a night out on the town to celebrate when violence struck.