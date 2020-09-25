-
Dispensing rates for the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone increased after a 2015 Ohio law went into effect that allowed pharmacists to give the drug…
Ohio coroners are raising new warnings following a spike in drug overdose deaths.
Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga Judge Accused of Murder; Tim Ryan to Launch GM Lordstown CampaignHere are your morning headlines for Monday, November 19:Former Cuyahoga judge accused of murdering estranged wife;Tim Ryan to announce new GM Lordstown…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 5:Cleveland Rep. Sweeney resigns;Willoughby Hills mayor, council at odds;Congress gives OK for opioid…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 6:Smucker Co. completes $375M sale;Akron's West Point Market to shut down;Purdue Pharma to make…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 2:Massillon to spend more than $620,000 to run Affinity for three months;Kasich to announce new…
The U.S. Surgeon General has issued an advisory, encouraging more Americans to carry the overdose reversing drug naloxone. It comes in the form of an…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 10:Final deal reached for Massillon to acquire Affinity;Green family vows to fight Nexus pipeline in…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 23:Akron will postpone courthouse project, take on more debt in 2018 capital budget;Cleveland strikes…
Stark County is offering Narcan over-dose revival kits to opiate-addicted inmates who are released from the county jail. Sheriff George Maier says Stark…