After months of negotiation, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Friday announced his support for the new NAFTA trade deal, also known as the U.S. Mexico…
Senator Rob Portman is lobbying for the passage of “the new NAFTA,” The trade deal negotiated by the Trump administration between the US, Mexico and…
With congress back in session, Republicans say they are ready to pass the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.U.S. Trade Representative Robert…
Morning Headlines: Two Akron Park Projects Win $100,000 Grants; Browns to Stay in Berea for 20 YearsHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 18:Two Akron park projects win $100,000 grants;Diebolf Nixdorf to move 200 jobs to Hoover District;NWS…
Vermont Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in Lordstown yesterday for a town hall on education, the economy and how they’re tied to the…
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan is hopeful about the tentative trade agreement between the United States and Mexico announced by President Trump Monday.The…
Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he’s concerned about the escalating trade dispute with Canada. And the Republican says he disagrees with the Trump…
Ohio’s Sen. Rob Portman, who was the U.S. trade representative for the George W. Bush administration, is expressing concern over the steel and aluminum…
While President Trump and the Russia investigation continue to dominate headlines, net neutrality, NAFTA, health care and infrastructure are among the top…
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says he can provide as many as two-dozen Democratic votes if the Trump administration’s renegotiation of NAFTA includes the right…