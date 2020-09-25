-
In 2018, singer-songwriter Angie Haze led a performance with her theatrical ensemble, The Angie Haze Project, at the Akron Civic Theatre.
Backline Cleveland, a gener8tor program made possible by the City of Cleveland and The Finch Group, launched in June to grant local musicians the chance…
As the COVID-19 stay-at-home order remains in place, earning wages through live performances and new album releases has been put on hold for many live…
On what would have been the 12th annual celebration of Record Store Day on April 18, local music shops remained dark, empty and closed. The event is an…
It was a year of discoveries in local music, as bands who had been dormant for several years returned with new albums. WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz and…
Saxophonist and Kent State University music teacher Chris Coles has spent the past two years creating a performance piece that he hopes will raise…
Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland has grown from a small festival for students into a year-round jazz destination. On this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Mark Arehart…
Akron is known nationwide for its vibrant do-it-yourself music scene. But artists are finding it’s getting harder to take their music beyond their own…
The artistry recognition nonprofit Cleveland Arts Prize announced its list of winners for 2018 Friday.The organization has celebrated the best of…
Malone University’s music department has received the largest donation in the program’s history from the estate of a former public school secretary. Ann…