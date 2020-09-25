Morning Edition

-
David Greene is stepping back from hosting to focus on other projects. His last day will be December 29, 2020.
-
Morning Editiondebuted on Nov. 5, 1979. The newsmagazine show had a rocky beginning, including a total revamp of hosts and leadership, an internal boycott by reporters and resource challenges.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 13:Laid-off GM Lordstown workers get federal aid;Autlman Closes Psych Unit;Kent State enrollment…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 5: Ohio issues 56 medical marijuana licenses;Akron City Council considers increase in trash collection…
-
The family of NPR hosts is expanding across platforms and programs.Two strong voices will be additions to the weekday newsmagazine host chairs. Ailsa…
-
How does someone become Ohio’s poet laureate?“One is anointed by the gods,” quips Ohio’s newest poet laureate, Dave Lucas.At the beginning of the year,…
-
General Richard Cordray is defending his decision to step down as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and to appoint his replacement.…