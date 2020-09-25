-
A walk-off, 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night clinched a playoff berth for the Cleveland Indians. Jose Ramírez hit the winning three-run…
Major League Baseball decided that no fans would be allowed to spectate at games this season, and only the teams' staff and the media would be let in. I…
The Cleveland Indians are in the hunt for the playoffs during this pandemic-shortened season.The team made waves earlier this week when it shipped ace…
The Cleveland Indians are halfway through the most unusual season in history. After 30 games, WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Tribe is in…
Major League Baseball’s pandemic-shortened season is just getting started, but if television ratings are any indication, sports-starved fans are hungry…
After a four-month delay because of the pandemic, the Cleveland Indians begin their shortened season Friday. They’ll play 60 games between now and the end…
The Cleveland Indians will likely have a new nickname in 2021. The team late last week issued a statement that it will discuss the best path forward in…
Major League Baseball players begin reporting for spring training Wednesday, with a shortened 60-game season beginning later this month. It caps months of…
Normally this time of year, Progressive Field is filled with cheering Cleveland Indians fans and fireworks. Now because of the pandemic, Major League…
Korean baseball is giving American fans something to enjoy while the sports world largely remains sidelined during the pandemic. The Korea Baseball…