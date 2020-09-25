-
The search for a missing plane in Lake Erie concluded its 14th day today. Six people were on board when it left Burke Lakefront Airport on its way back to…
NewsThe search for debris from a missing plane that took off last month from Burke Lakefront Airport is expected to resume Wednesday morning. Officials…
Dive teams Friday recovered possible human remains in Lake Erie from a plane that disappeared a week ago. From Great Lakes Today, Elizabeth Miller…
NewsSearch and recovery continued Thursday for the missing plane carrying 6 passengers that disappeared from radar. The aircraft carrying 3 adults and 3…
NewsThe search continued Tuesday for debris related to an aircraft that disappeared on Lake Erie.More than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered from Lake…