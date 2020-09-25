minimum wage increase

-
Backers of a planned fall ballot issue seeking to raise the minimum wage in Ohio to $13 by 2025 have filed a lawsuit , saying Gov. Mike DeWine’s...
Ohioans are one step closer to voting on a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state’s minimum wage. Attorney General Dave Yost…
Healthcare providers across Ohio have taken steps to raise wages for their lowest-paid workers. Akron Children’s Hospital announced this week that its…
During a digital forum with young Ohioans, the candidates for governor — Mike DeWine and Rich Cordray —laid out what they thought about the possibility of…
The Cleveland mayor’s office says about 500 city workers would see their pay rise to a minimum of $15 an hour under a proposal by Mayor Frank Jackson.…
State lawmakers have come back to Columbus to start their new year and new session, with the same House Speaker and House Minority Leader. Both of them…
Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase on January 1st. A voter-approved constitutional amendment a few years ago means the required pay for most minimum…