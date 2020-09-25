-
A group trying to increase the minimum wage through a constitutional amendment can begin collecting signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.The…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 28:Akron school employees get raises;Cleveland ends low-level marijuana penalties;High number of flu…
-
Morning Headlines: Poll: Trump Losing Support in 4 Midwest States; CLE Library Union Has Strike DateHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 22:Poll: Trump losing support in 4 Midwest states;CLE ibrary union has strike date;Unions file…
-
Columbus city leaders say all full-time permanent city employees will now make at least $15 per hour.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Oct. 4:Akron man sentenced for cyberattacks;CVNP buys Brandywine Country Club;Akron Children's to raise…
-
The Ohio State University plans to increase its minimum wage for non-union and Wexner Medical Center employees to $15 an hour starting next year.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 18: Trump calls for General Motors to reopen Lordstown;Democratic candidate O'Rourke to visit…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 23:Akron will postpone courthouse project, take on more debt in 2018 capital budget;Cleveland strikes…
-
The top elected Democrat in Ohio wants to take on what he calls “corporate freeloaders” – companies with workers whose wages are so low that they qualify…
-
A slew of bills that in other years might have been too controversial to touch not only got hearings at the Statehouse this year. They passed.For six…