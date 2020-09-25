-
The Youngstown Air Reserve Station and additive manufacturing programs in Northeast Ohio are expected to benefit from a $270 million defense spending bill…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 24:Ohio sees slight decrease in daily coronavirus cases following week of increasesPop-up testing site…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 30:Amazon lands $12M tax incentives;235,000 voters are at risk of being purged from system;Cleveland…
-
Morning Headlines: Bills Could Reduce Punishment for Drug Crimes, NE Ohio Gets $437,000 for ProjectsHere are your morning headlines for Monday, July 8:Bills could reduce punishment for drug crimes;NE Ohio gets $437,000 for projects;Cleveland mulls over…
-
Hundreds of high school seniors bound for the armed forces were honored in Columbus. It’s a ceremony conceived by the state school superintendent, and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 21:Military absentee voting begins this weekend;Aurora parishioners call for information on…
-
A statewide committee that’s been looking at military base realignment during the past year has made some recommendations.The task force wants to work to…
-
President Donald Trump’s tweeted decision last week to ban transgender people from the military confused a lot of people in the military and politics –…
-
Both of Ohio’s U.S. senators expressed surprise at President Trump’s announcement today that he will bar transgender people from serving in the…
-
Thousands of people visited the former Cleveland Tank Plant over the weekend – now known as the I-X Center – to see some of the military vehicles that…