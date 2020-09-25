Mike Foley

-
Cleveland and Cuyahoga County are preparing legislation that would welcome shared, motorized scooters back to city sidewalks. County council will take a first look Tuesday at an ordinance allowing the county’s sustainability department to license bike and scooter share programs. At the city level, Councilman Kerry McCormack says scooter legislation should be coming in the next few weeks.
