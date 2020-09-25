-
Gov. Mike DeWine says 96% of Ohioans are living in counties where spread is at the orange or red alert level.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update with the latest information about the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine says that President Trump's diagnosis and hospitalization should be a reminder that "no one is immune" from COVID-19.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday urged Ohioans to wear masks in the wake of news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says Tuesday's presidential debate in Cleveland was not America's finest hour.
Ohio will begin allowing indoor visitation at nursing homes, long-term care centers and intermediate care facilities, months after closing their doors...
The Ohio Department of Health reported 685 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of cases reported since Sept. 8. The state’s 21-day average continues to stay around 1,000 cases, with a slight downward trend.
Updated: 5:35 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 Summit County has dropped from coronavirus alert Level 3, or red, down two levels to Level 1, or yellow, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday during his regular virus briefing. But more counties are moving up from Level 1 to Level 2, and in the case of Portage County, the increase in COVID-19 cases has taken the county up from Level 2 to Level 3.
Cuyahoga County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 12.9%. That statistic has led the state to pilot a new program there to help connect…
Updated: 8:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 Hours after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Dr. Joan Duwve as director of the Ohio Department of Health, she withdrew from consideration for “personal reasons,” according to a statement from the governor's office.