Updated: 5:35 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 Summit County has dropped from coronavirus alert Level 3, or red, down two levels to Level 1, or yellow, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday during his regular virus briefing. But more counties are moving up from Level 1 to Level 2, and in the case of Portage County, the increase in COVID-19 cases has taken the county up from Level 2 to Level 3.