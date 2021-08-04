-
Donald Trump-backed newcomer Mike Carey has won the crowded Republican primary and State Rep. Allison Russo has won the Democratic primary for an open Ohio 15th Congressional District seat. The pair will square off against each other in November to serve the final year of Steve Stivers term.
Morning Headlines: Shontel Brown Wins 11th District Democratic Primary; More Counties See ‘Substantial’ COVID SpreadCuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown won the 11th District Congressional Democratic primary to fill the seat vacated by Marcia Fudge; most of Northeast Ohio is now orange or 'substantial' on the CDC’s map of coronavirus transmission rates; Mike Carey, a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist, topped Republicans in central Ohio’s 15th District Congressional election; and more stories.