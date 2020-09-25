-
A voting rights organization says there are potentially a lot fewer voters who will cast ballots this year compared to the presidential primary four...
-
A coalition of voting rights groups says reforms are needed to the state’s election process to encourage voting and eliminate problems that keep voters…
-
Voting rights groups say they are getting reports of misinformation and misleading text messages.Mike Brickner with the group All Voting is Local said…
-
The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from…
-
A bill in the Ohio House would try to reform the jail system by basing bail on a person’s risk to society rather than how much money they have.Liberal and…
-
The Ohio ACLU is warning that a plan to install a series of license plate scanners to catch criminals in Northeast Ohio could violate privacy…
-
Just a day before Jews celebrate one of their holiest days, Yom Kippur, a state lawmaker is drawing attention to a resolution they say would attack…
-
The ACLU of Ohio is asking Cleveland to recommit to the promises made in a 2015 consent decree to reform the Police Department. This Friday marks two…
-
A group of juvenile advocates is asking Ohio’s top court to require that kids speak to a lawyer before they’re asked if they wish to waive attorney…