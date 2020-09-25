-
During a visit to Ohio, prominent national historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin said political divisiveness may be waning. Kearns Goodwin kicked off…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 14:Ohio school districts mostly average in report card rankings;Obama rallies Ohioans to…
-
Now through November, WKSU features special programs geared towards the upcoming Midterm Elections.America on the LineMonday-Thursday at 8 p.m., now…
-
The latest school shooting in Texas has activists are calling on younger people to register to vote and cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections.…
-
History suggests that the party not represented in the White House does well in midterm Congressional elections – and this year Ohio’s five executive…