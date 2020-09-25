-
The Franklin County Board of Elections says voters who received incorrect absentee ballots will receive corrected replacement ballots; The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced furloughs and layoffs to help fill a $6.2 million budget deficit; the Cuyahoga River will become more crooked thanks to a federal grant to add more curves to the river.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 21:Portman will vote on Supreme Court nomineeSenior centers, adult day cares can reopen todayOhio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
-
Kent State, Akron and the rest of the Mid-American Conference won’t be playing sports this fall. The MAC became the first major conference to postpone the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 10:Ohio tops 100,000 COVID-19 casesOhio bars cited for violating pandemic ordersMid-American Conference…
-
The coronavirus pandemic is making colleges and universities implement budget cuts, and that includes spending reductions for sports. Both Kent State and…
-
The Final Four is this weekend, and a lot of people will be watching the court. But off the court, there's a scramble underway that could dramatically…
-
Men’s college basketball heats up on Friday when Kent State and Akron face each other in the first of two games between the rivals in as many weeks. Akron…