microplastics

-
When the petrochemical plant being built by Shell Chemical Appalachia in Beaver County, Pennsylania is complete, it’s anticipated to bring 600 jobs as…
-
Lake Erie has one of the highest concentrations of microplastic pollution in the world.Sherri Mason, a researcher at Penn State Behrend in Erie, was the…
-
One of the largest supermarket chains in the country is phasing out plastic bags. And at least one Northeast Ohio grocer is moving toward the same…
-
The United States and Canada are moving to ban microbeads -- the tiny plastic bits in toothpaste and facewash that are big water polluters. Now scientists…