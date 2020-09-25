-
A proposal to allow judges to publicize a party affiliation in the general election is getting bipartisan support in the Statehouse from two Northeast…
As state officials are trying to figure out how to plug a billion dollar hole in the road construction and repair budget, House Democrats want a 25-fold…
The Kasich administration has said a small business tax cut passed in 2013 to spark job creation is not the cause of the state’s budget shortfall, which…
Just days after Republican Senators unveiled their new two-year budget with some substantial cuts, Senate Democrats presented a plan of their own. And…
Senate Democrats are sounding off on the changes Republican leadership made in the House version of the state budget, which the GOP says will deal with a…
The Senate has upped the penalties for possessing fentanyl, the deadly and powerful synthetic painkiller that’s been turning up in heroin in Ohio. Debate…
A new bill at the Statehouse would put limits on the number of patients one registered nurse can care for.State Sen. Michael Skindell, a Lakewood…
Ohio Democrats are trying to turn up the heat on the U.S. Senate to take action on the empty Supreme Court seat.State Democratic lawmakers are supporting…