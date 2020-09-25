Michael Sheehy

-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 22:Report: Thousands of rape kits lack reinvestigation;Brown, Renacci spar again in 2nd Ohio U.S.…
-
A new bill in the Statehouse would change the requirements for teenagers to get their drivers' licenses --just as another law takes effect changing…
-
You don’t have to look far in Ohio to find something named after John Glenn. The astronaut-turned U.S. senator and educator has his name on schools and…
-
A bi-partisan bill to improve safety for Ohio bicyclists was passed by the House last week.What's known as the "3-foot" bill says when a motor vehicle…