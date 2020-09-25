Michael Brantley

-
The Cleveland Indians have been overhauling the roster so far this offseason. And, while some moves were anticipated with a bevy of players becoming free…
-
Cleveland Indians fans likely aren’t going to be pleased with changes the front office will be making this offseason. The team is expected to part ways…
-
The Indians are getting set to make some big changes in the offseason. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said he got some inside information about what the…
-
The American League beat the National League in last night’s All-Star game, 8-6 in 10 innings. The Indians sent six players to Washington, their most…