A recent study has found that heart attack cases in the U.S. have fallen by 50 percent during the pandemic. However, the death rate from heart attacks has…
A mom who understands the pain of losing an infant shares her grief to help families in Cuyahoga County, where black babies are nearly four times less…
Local groups are still working to bring easier-access coronavirus testing for Cleveland-area residents, including offering pop-up, drive-thru testing locations at local churches. The Cuyahoga County Board of Health and MetroHealth System offered drive-thru coronavirus testing Thursday at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in the Fairfax neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side.
It may seem like an unusual initiative for a hospital: a website that features carryout food available from locally-owned restaurants. But as MetroHealth…
Updated: 4 p.m. on Friday May 1, 2020 Two northeast Ohio health systems, University Hospitals and MetroHealth, are using antibody tests on frontline employees to better understand COVID-19 and if it’s possible to become re-infected with the virus. University Hospitals plans to test about 10,000 employees, nearly half its staff, for the coronavirus to see if they have developed antibodies, said Dr. Robert Salata, chair of the department of medicine at UH.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 27:Poll: DeWine gets high marks for handling the pandemic;Ohio primary ends tomorrow;ACLU sues ICE to…
Cleveland-based MetroHealth facilities will resume some in-person appointments starting Monday, but will still be taking precautions to protect patients…
Morning Headlines: 14 COVID-19 Cases at Parma Nursing Home; Cleveland Metroparks Closes Sites, RoadsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 2:14 test positive at Parma nursing home;Cleveland Metroparks closes sites, roadsHobby Lobby closes…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 16:Kent State employee testing for COVID-19, students ordered to leave;Cleveland State basketball coach…
The news of how the coronavirus is affecting Northeast Ohio is changing daily. One week ago, only a few dozen tests had been conducted in the state. And…