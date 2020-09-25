-
Akron’s mass transit system is reducing service in response to the coronavirus pandemic – which is also impacting ridership in Canton and Cleveland.Metro…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 31:Kent State to pay $14M in refunds;Ohio lawmakers ask Trump for state disaster declaration;Voting…
-
The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is trying out a new program that aims to help people who live in public housing overcome obstacles for…
-
Akron Metro RTA plans to use $3 million in grant funding from the State of Ohio for bus maintenance and bus stop improvements.The money will also help…
-
Riders of Akron Metro RTA Buses no longer have to worry about bringing along cash to pay for their ticket. The agency has launched an app that allows…
-
Akron Metro RTA is looking to make traveling to and from work easier by bringing transportation right to your door.The transportation system was one of…
-
Advocates for public transportation say they’re concerned that there’s no one from that sector on Gov. Mike DeWine’s committee that will recommend how to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 30:Ohio prepares for polar vortex;Grammy-Winning Akron Native James Ingram dies;Winter weather closes…
-
Morning Headlines: Columbus Hospital, Doctor Now Face 8 Lawsuits; Akron Rebuilding After CyberattackHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 29:Hospital, doctor face 8 wrongful death lawsuits;Suspended drivers can get reinstatement fee…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 23:Shutdown to delay plane crash investigation;DeWine makes appearance at Right to Life;Fund awards…