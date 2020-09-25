Mentor Police

A judge in Mentor denied bond on Monday for the man charged in the hit-and-run death of a city police officer. Brian Anthony, 24, pleaded not guilty to failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence, both felonies. Police say more charges could be coming after blood and urine test results come back. Patrolman Mathew Mazany was helping with a traffic stop when a motorist struck him on State Route 2 around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police say. He was pronounced dead at TriPoint Medical Center.